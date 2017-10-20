The recent editorial headlined "Demographic winter," Oct. 16, strongly implies that slowing birth rates require a "remedy" and will lead to a "demographic winter."

Given the finite resources on planet Earth; given the serious air pollution, congestion, earthquake potential of the Wasatch Front; and given our rapidly increasing climate change catastrophes, it is clear to nearly all thinking, rational humans that our goal should be to work toward a sustainable population and a sustainable economy.

The 18th- and 19th-century assumptions of infinite land, water and air — and unlimited space to grow populations, economies and even nations — are no longer valid. We now live in a 21st century wherein there are indeed limits to growth — in population and in economies.

Why must the editorial board be so much in denial?

The creation, at least on this planet, is indeed bounded. Let’s live and behave like we understand that fact.

Joseph Andrade

Salt Lake City