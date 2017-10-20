The Weinstein Company is in the spotlight, for all the wrong reasons.

News broke earlier this month that film producer Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of the Weinstein Company, had "years of sexual harassment allegations" against him.

The New York Times broke the story detailing some of the accusations made about him from women he had worked with while producing popular films. Since then, numerous women have come forth claiming they were also harassed by the film producer.

In the wake of these events, Weinstein's brother (also a co-founder of the Weinstein Company) and three other executives ousted him from the company he started for the news now making national and international headlines, according to The Associated Press.

Weinstein Company executives said they had no idea this was taking place and do not condone Weinstein's actions.

"These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the board. Any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false," the Weinstein Company board said in a statement, according to the AP. "We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also voted to oust Weinstein from the organization, The New York Times wrote.

Check out the political cartoons about Weinstein, President Donald Trump, and more below.