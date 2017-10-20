If there's one thing America can agree on, it's fast food. Kind of.

Business Insider recently partnered with Foursquare to determine each state’s favorite fast food location.

The study ranked each state’s favorite fast food spot based on the total number of visits divided by the number of locations in each state.

Chick-fil-A dominated the entire country, ranking as the top spot in 39 states.

Utah was one of the few exceptions. In-N-Out topped the Beehive State. Texas was the only other state where that fast-food chain ranked highest.

Other outliers included White Castle in Nevada, Raising Cane’s in California, McDonald’s in Alaska, Washington, D.C., and North Dakota, and Wendy’s in Vermont.

Some social media members have questioned the validity of the list, especially in the case of New England, where Chick-fil-A topped all states.

Tweeters suggested New Englanders prefer Dunkin Donuts more than fast food chicken.

Yeah OK Chick Fil A is more popular in New England than Dunkies https://t.co/KE1ESNgwnF — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2017

Chick Fil A has one location in Maine https://t.co/yGD0b51G3s https://t.co/Fh0p54eRtW — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2017

Others felt similarly about their own state’s results.

We've got issues with this map naming Calif.'s favorite fast food https://t.co/JfbpdJ9P0l pic.twitter.com/fWDcc9gUTH — SFGate (@SFGate) October 20, 2017

McDonald’s had a little more success in last year’s version of the list. In-N-Out was also more popular, racking up wins in Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California.