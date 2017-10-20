REXBURG, Idaho

Members of the Brigham Young University-Idaho community — students, faculty/staff and community — are invited to submit original hymn texts for use in the Thirteenth Annual BYU-Idaho Hymn Festival to be held on February 27, 2018.

Submissions chosen for use will be forwarded to BYU-Idaho music students, who will create a new hymn tune and harmonization for the submitted text. (Important! — Be sure that your text follows a common poetic meter for hymns; see page 405 in the LDS Hymnal for more on this.) Or, if desired, the new hymn text can be sung to an existing LDS hymn tune.

Also, instead of creating an entirely new hymn text, an additional verse (or verses) to an existing LDS hymn can be submitted.

Any gospel topic can be addressed – some possible ideas include:

• Temples

• Prophet Joseph Smith

• Restoration of the Gospel

• Sacrament and Sabbath Day

• Topics not widely covered in the current hymnal, such as baptism, covenants, tithing, etc.

Submissions are due by Monday, November 13, 2017, to the BYU-Idaho Music Department office (SNO 246 – Attn: Hymn Festival) or via email at hymnfestival@byui.edu.

Mailing address:

BYU-Idaho Music Dept.

Attn: Hymn Festival

Rexburg, ID 83460-1210

Please include your name, address, phone number, email, and two scripture reference that supports the text (such as are provided for each hymn in the LDS hymnal).

Please note that due to the volume of entries, not all submitted texts can be used in the Festival. Those working on the project reserve the right to make minor editorial recommendations to submitted material to facilitate the flow of text with music. The poets and composers whose work is selected for the festival retain the copyright for their creations.

Questions can be directed to: hymnfestival@byui.edu.