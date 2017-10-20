SALT LAKE CITY — Tony-nominated actress Carmen Cusack will reprise her Broadway role in "Bright Star" at Pioneer Theatre Company in January.

The new musical, written by Grammy Award-winning artists Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, runs from Jan. 12-27.

Cusack confirmed her appearance in a tweet to the Deseret News. "Hi, and yup, I'll be in SLC," she responded when asked if she would be coming to the Beehive State. Pioneer Theater Company retweeted the exchange, saying, "PTC has some exciting news coming up … stay tuned!"

Set in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1920s and '40s, "Bright Star" is a story of love and redemption. It tells the story of Alice Murphy (Cusack), who meets a young soldier who awakens the longing for a child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

“We are excited to be in partnership with (the Los Angeles based-theater company) Center Theatre Group on this magical production and look forward to being able to confirm the Salt Lake City cast, and other details, in the near future," PTC Director of Marketing Kirsten Park said.

The show was largely overlooked due to the overwhelming popularity and critical acclaim of "Hamilton." "Bright Star" received five 2016 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Lead Actress in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. It also won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score.

