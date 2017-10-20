SALT LAKE CITY — KFC recently followed on Twitter all five members of the famous pop group Spice Girls and six men named Herb, including DeseretNews.com staff writer Herb Scribner.

This brings the popular chicken restaurant chain’s account to following a grand total of 11 Herbs and Spice Girls.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has long been known for its special chicken recipe made with 11 secret herbs and spices. These were scratched out on the back of the door to Colonel Harland Sanders’ kitchen, according to KFC, whose first restaurant was located in Utah.

“I think it’s pretty cool to be among the legends,” Scribner said. “It’s really cool because you’re surrounded by all these other Herbs. … It’s not a name that’s very popular, and so it’s cool to see who else has that name.”

Scribner made the discovery last month after KFC followed him on Twitter among only 10 others.

“It just was so funny,” Scribner said. “After I’d noticed that, I’m like, ‘This is going to go viral. It’s going to be big. Someone’s going to write about it,’ so I tweeted about it, and … KFC liked it, funny enough.”

So @kfc just followed me, five other people named Herb and ... the Spice Girls. That's cute. pic.twitter.com/sT5gOMlEfN — Herb Scribner 🎃 (@HerbScribner) September 18, 2017

But the social media phenomenon didn't gain much notice until Twitter account Edge posted about it on Oct. 19 — a tweet that now has more than 500,000 likes and 200,000 retweets.

“11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this,” the tweet reads.

.@KFC follows 11 people.



Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.



11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

The post has since gotten the attention of several other Twitter accounts as well as news outlets including ABC News, Chicago Tribune, Huffington Post and BuzzFeed.

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

“That’s when it just caught on. Everybody I knew that was on Twitter would tweet at me,” Scribner said. “A couple ex-girlfriends have reached out to me, which I think is really funny.”

KFC's other Herbs on Twitter include Green Bay Packer cornerback Herb Waters, jazz musician Herb Alpert, Santa Clara University basketball coach Herb Sendek, Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. and martial artist Herb Dean.

That finger lickin’ good feeling when you are one of @KFC’s 11 herbs and spices! pic.twitter.com/J9AslN9cLx — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) October 20, 2017

Scribner said he has a special connection to KFC because it is his mom’s favorite restaurant and it also brings back memories of eating there with his cousin growing up.

“Me and him were very big KFC fans, and so anytime I go to KFC, I think of my cousin,” Scribner said. “As cheesy as this sounds, (KFC) will always have a big place in my heart because of that.”

The Deseret News writer said he is embracing the KFC viral fame, which has gained him 70 Twitter followers so far.

“I’m just really hoping that I can get KFC to give me free chicken for a year or life or something because that would be really awesome,” Scribner said.

