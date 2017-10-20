It feels a little weird, but it’s a business. I have a lot of friends on the other side, but tonight it’s about winning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Normally after a Jazz shootaround, you’ll have a handful of reporters on hand to talk to the coach and a couple of players.

Following Friday’s shootaround, more than two dozen media types crowded around to talk to Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio about his return to the Target Center for the 6 p.m. (MT) game.

Everyone wanted to talk to the 26-year-old Spaniard, who spent the first six years of his NBA career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting traded to Utah during the summer.

Rubio was gracious in greeting reporters he knew from his days with the Wolves and talked about his mixed emotions of being back in Minneapolis, while playing for the Jazz.

“It feels a little weird, but it’s a business,” he said. “I have a lot of friends on the other side, but tonight it’s about winning. A lot of emotions ... I’ve spent a lot of time here, I create a family here, I love it.”

Rubio claims he wasn’t surprised to be traded, saying, “When there’s rumors for two years, you believe the rumors and then they come true.”

He was glad to get his "homecoming" out of the way early, saying, "It’s good to get this one out of the way real quick and then keep going."

Rubio also said he was happy to be in Utah and that the Jazz have treated him well since the day he was traded back in June.

“They were amazing from Day One,” he said. “They were texting me and emailing me almost every week through the process all summer long and ever since I came to Utah. It was amazing knowing they are on the same page.”

When asked about perhaps getting a nice reaction from the Minnesota fans Friday night, Rubio said, “I’m not going to lie. I’ve thought about it, but it’s another chapter in my life and I’ve got to move on. I’m pretty excited about playing for Utah.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said it’s always a challenge for a player going back to his former club and friends, but thinks it won’t be a problem for Rubio.

“I think he’s mature enough to handle it,” he said.

Snyder also said both Raul Neto, who sat out the opener with a sore hamstring, and Rodney Hood, who played limited minutes because of “gastric distress,” will both play Friday night.