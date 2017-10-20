SALT LAKE CITY — FamilySearch’s worldwide indexing event is Oct. 20-22 this year.

FamilySearch has images of historical records, and indexing is the process where volunteers type the names and other information from the records to help create a searchable, digital index for the records.

For information about indexing or to volunteer to index, familysearch.org/indexing.

Since indexing projects began, there have been more than 1.3 million records completed and 61,420,088 records completed so far this year by 81,401 contributors, according to familysearch.org. There are currently 594 projects in progress.

See familysearch.org/indexingevent2017 for more about the indexing event.