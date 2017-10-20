Dr. Bruce C. Kusch will become LDS Business College's 13th president in a ceremony held in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square on October 24.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will include participation from President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency and second vice-chairman of the Church Educational System Board of Trustees; Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Elder Dallin H. Oaks, chairman of the Executive Committee of the CES Board of Trustees; and Elder Kim B. Clark, commissioner in the Church Educational System.

President Uchtdorf will preside and speak during the meeting and Elder Oaks will conduct the inaugural ceremonies. Elder Clark and President Kusch will also speak.

Music will be provided by the BC Choir and LDSBC faculty and staff.

Prayers will be offered by Bishop Gérald Caussé and Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, who are both members of the Church Educational System board.

Participants are encouraged to be in their seats in the Assembly Hall by 10:45 a.m.

A reception will be held on Oct. 24 in the Multipurpose Room at LDS Business College from 3 to 5 p.m. where the College will present specially commissioned gifts to President and Sister Kusch.