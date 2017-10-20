David Archuleta is 26-years-old and just released his fifth album, "Postcards in the Sky," on Friday but he says his service as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the highlight of his life up to this point.

“It changed my life so much,” he recently told Filipino reporters. “I will forever be grateful for that. It’s the greatest thing I’ve done in my life so far.”

Archuleta, a former contestant on American Idol, recently traveled to the Philippines, where he has performed since 2012. While there he participated in an interview with media members on topics related to the entertainment industry, his two-year LDS mission to Chile, and how it has helped him grow up, among other topics, according to gmanetwork.com.

What a nice surprise having a warm welcome from the Filipino fans at the airport! We have a show on Friday here, the... Posted by David Archuleta on Monday, October 16, 2017

When asked about why he decided to leave music for a mission, Archuleta admitted the decision was difficult and scary, but taught him to trust in God.

“I think sometimes God asks us to do things that seem dumb to everybody else. He makes sense out of things that don’t make sense to the world," Archuleta said in the article. "So I had to trust in that. I asked myself, 'If I were to lose everything, am I still willing to do this?'”

The Utah native also discussed other things he learned from his time as a missionary.

"When I was in my mission in Chile, I didn’t have social media. That’s when I gained more confidence than I ever did because I wasn’t constantly comparing myself to other people. Sometimes we need breaks," Archuleta said. “You can share good things on social media, but we also need to have the strength and will to be able to put the phone away. And sometimes there’s that fear of missing out, but you know what, I did it. And I really found myself.”

Archuleta was also asked about advocating mental health and children's welfare, living up to people's expectations and his idea of success. Read the entire article here.