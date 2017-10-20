Target is about to hit the bull's-eye on the one state where it never had a store.

Target announced plans Thursday to open a store at University Mall in South Burlington, Vermont. The retailer's first store in Vermont will open in October 2018.

Target’s announcement also included the opening of 12 new stores, including one in Manhattan, which the retailer said symbolizes its future. The retail chain opened 32 stores in 2017, including ones in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Honolulu.

Target plans to open 35 next year, including the one in Vermont.

It has taken more than 100 years for Target to make its way into all 50 states. According to the company's website, founder George Draper Dayton opened the Dayton Dry Goods company, which later became the Target Corporation, in 1902.

The first Dayton Department Store opened in 1911 in Minneapolis and added expansion locations around the suburbs of the city in 1956.

The Dayton Company decided to open a discount store in 1962 in Roseville, Minnesota.

Target didn't open its first store outside Minnesota until 1966, when it opened one in the Denver metro area. It later added stores in St. Louis, Dallas and Houston in 1967.

The Vermont store will among the new smaller-format stores, employing 75 people. It will stock groceries, clothing and home items, and health and beauty products, as most Target stores, according to The Burlington Free Press.