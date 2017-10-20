During the Saturday afternoon session of 187th Semiannual General Conference on Sept. 30, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the names of general Church leaders for the members' sustaining votes.
One Area Seventy — Torben Engbjerg — was called while the following 32 Area Seventies were released:
Pedro U. Adduru
Detlef H. Adler
Angel H. Alarcon
Winsor Balderrama
Christopher Charles
Robert M. Call
Gene R. Chidester
Ralph L. Dewsnup
Ángel A. Duarte
Peter F. Evans
Francisco D. N. Granja
Yuriy A. Gushchin
Clifford T. Herbertson
Aniefiok Udo Inyon
Luiz M. Leal
Alejandro Lopez
L. Jean Claude Mabaya
Declan O. Madu
Alexander T. Mestre
Jared R. Ocampo
Andrew M. O'Riordan
Jesús A. Ortiz
Abenir V. Pajaro
Siu Hong Pon
Robert C. Rhien
Jorge Luis Romeu
Jorge L. Saldívar
Ciro Schmeil
Alin Spannaus
Moroni B. Torgan
Steven L. Toronto
Ricardo Valladares
