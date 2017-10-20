During the Saturday afternoon session of 187th Semiannual General Conference on Sept. 30, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the names of general Church leaders for the members' sustaining votes.

One Area Seventy — Torben Engbjerg — was called while the following 32 Area Seventies were released:

Pedro U. Adduru

Detlef H. Adler

Angel H. Alarcon

Winsor Balderrama

Christopher Charles

Robert M. Call

Gene R. Chidester

Ralph L. Dewsnup

Ángel A. Duarte

Peter F. Evans

Francisco D. N. Granja

Yuriy A. Gushchin

Clifford T. Herbertson

Aniefiok Udo Inyon

Luiz M. Leal

Alejandro Lopez

L. Jean Claude Mabaya

Declan O. Madu

Alexander T. Mestre

Jared R. Ocampo

Andrew M. O'Riordan

Jesús A. Ortiz

Abenir V. Pajaro

Siu Hong Pon

Robert C. Rhien

Jorge Luis Romeu

Jorge L. Saldívar

Ciro Schmeil

Alin Spannaus

Moroni B. Torgan

Steven L. Toronto

Ricardo Valladares