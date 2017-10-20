Elder Torben Engbjerg was named an Area Seventy and a member of the Third Quorum of the Seventy at the October general conference.

Elder Engbjerg studied marketing and economics from the IBM business school. He has worked as a manager and sales consultant for IBM and a manager of translation for the Church. He currently works as an acquisitions manager for the Family History Department.

Elder Engbjerg has served in a number of Church callings, including full-time missionary in the England London Mission, counselor in a stake presidency, bishop, president of the Poland Warsaw Mission, and high councilor.

Torben Engbjerg was born in Ugilt, Sindal, Hjørring, Denmark, on June 25, 1955. He married Anette Fisker in 1980. They are the parents of four children. Elder and Sister Engbjerg reside in Copenhagen, Denmark.