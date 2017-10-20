Goofy and Pluto will no longer be the only dogs with access to Disney World resorts.

USA Today reported that guests can now bring their dogs into four Walt Disney World resorts, including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and all the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Disney World and Disneyland currently allow guests with disabilities and service animals to bring their pets into the park. Cast members working in the park are not allowed to take control of those pets.

All four of the parks under the program for other dogs are in Orlando. No announcement has been made about Disneyland resorts.

The change took effect Oct. 15.

There are fees involved. It costs $75 per night to bring a dog into the Yacht Club Resort, but $50 for the other three resorts, USA Today reported.

The fees help pay for Pluto’s Welcome Kit, which includes a mat, a bowl, dog walking maps and a plastic bag, according to Disney.

Disney said this is a “pilot program,” and not a permanent one, USA Today reported.

Pet merchandise will soon be available as well.

Rules recommend dogs stay leashed in public areas. Pet owners must also show their dogs have had proper vaccination before entering the park.

Disney World has long partnered with Best Friends Pet Care, a daycare center for pets. The company still offers this service for pet owners who don’t want to bring their pets around the park.

“After park-hopping, spend time with your pet playing in our private dog park or taking a walk around the grounds. We’ll surprise and delight you both,” Best Friends Pet Care’s website reads.

Disneyland has also offered a Kennel Club for pets at $20 per pet per day, according to Disney’s website. The kennel is open all day and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.