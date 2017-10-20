Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 20.

How much the Olympics will cost

Republican leaders said Thursday that the state will come up with the $40 million needed to build venues for the Winter Olympics, should they return to Salt Lake City.

The problem for taxpayers — it’s unlikely to be repaid if Utah does host another Winter Games, according to the Deseret News.

"For them to be willing to step up and help lead the charge and get some more funding for our venues is terrific news. That will be heard because that's important," Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins said.

Robbins said Utah doesn’t need to build many new venues, but it will need to update old ones if it wants to host the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games.

An audit earlier this week suggested the state needed $39.3 million to renovate for the Olympics.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Gary Ott passes

Former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott passed away Thursday, his family told the Deseret News. He was 66.

Marty Ott said his brother died at 4 a.m. Thursday after receiving medical care for the last three weeks.

"We hope he's remembered for what he was: a good, solid citizen who made contributions that were valuable to society," Marty Ott said. "He was a man with a great sense of humor and many friends, and again made his contributions for society. And that's what he should be remembered for."

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also commended Gary Ott for his service.

"He served to the best of his ability, and his skills were probably diminished because of health concerns over these last couple of years, but he was a good man and worked very hard in his office,” Herbert said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Obama, Bush comment on divisions in U.S.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush spoke Thursday about the ongoing divisions within the United States, according to BBC. Neither named President Donald Trump specifically.

Obama said Americans should reject politics that encourage “division” and “fear,” while Bush denounced bullying from the public sphere.

Obama spoke in Richmond, Virginia, at a Democratic campaign event.

"We've got folks who are deliberately trying to make folks angry, to demonize people who have different ideas, to get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term tactical advantage,” he said.

Bush spoke in New York at a separate event.

"Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication,” he said.

Read more at BBC.

Dodgers advance to the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series on Thursday night, defeating the defending champion Chicago Cubs 11-1.

The Dodgers return to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

While Enrique Hernandez played offensive hero for the Dodgers, pitcher Clayton Kershaw shut down the Cubs batters, allowing one run and three hits in six innings.

The Dodgers will play either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros.

More reading: