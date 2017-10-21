My life is enriched remembering an unforgettable experience with the late LDS apostle Elder Robert D. Hales. Some years ago, it was my privilege to help with Elder Hales' mother's funeral. I did not personally know Elder Hales then, but immediately, when greeting me with a gracious smile and warm handshake, he caused me to feel as if we had always been friends. His multiplicity of accomplishments, legacy of faith and genuine caring is inspiring. He enquired and showed sincere interest in me as a person. I was humbly amazed, knowing of the emotions that run during the death of loved ones, yet, even at the death of his beloved mother, Elder Hales extended his love to a stranger. That interaction with such a good, humble man brought comfortable, serene feelings of peace. In contrast to those desirable feelings are intense concerns for the escalating evils that, sadly, exist in our world today. It is refreshing to know there is still good among us. Because of his exemplary life of kindness, Elder Hales is so loved. As an old adage proclaims: "People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care."

Carolyn Freebairn

Salt Lake City