President Donald Trump’s five amazing children should speak volumes about who the man really is. We know his rough-and-tumble New York style is not Utah, but his actions and words delivered at the recent Values Voter Summit, and his executive order signed on religious liberty should be looked at.

If history can be repeated, those of us who really know the Trump family are not surprised by what the president has become. The swamp needs draining, and it is a messy job. There are also some Utah folks who are serving high in his administration, including his personal secretary, Rob Porter. Ambassador Huntsman, acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Greg Sheehan, and more are serving our country at the federal level.

Here are some interesting lines from his values speech, that, for some reason, got zero press in Utah.

“George Washington said that religion and morality are indispensable to America’s happiness, prosperity and to its success: It is our faith that inspires us to give to charity, to act with courage and to sacrifice for what we know is right.”

“The American founders invoked our Creator four times in the Declaration of Independence — four times — we are bringing that back again.”

“Religious liberty is enshrined in the very first amendment of the Bill of Rights. And we all pledge allegiance to — very, very beautifully — ‘one nation under God.’”

“Something I said two years ago and will say it again as we near the beautiful Christmas season, is that people don’t talk about Christmas anymore. They don’t use the word ‘Christmas’ because it is not politically correct. Well, guess what, we are saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”

“For too long, politicians have tried to centralize the authority among the hands of a small few in our nation’s capital. Bureaucrats think they can run your lives, overrule your values, meddle in your faith and tell you how to live, what to say and how to pray. But we know that parents, not bureaucrats, know best how to raise their children and create a thriving society.”

“We know that it is the family and church, not government officials, that know best how to create strong and loving communities. And above all else, we know this: In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God. Inspired by that conviction, we are returning moral clarity to our view of the world and to the many grave challenges we face.”

“As long as we have pride in our country, confidence in our future and faith in our God, then America will prevail.”

So, these words are pretty impressive for the majority of Utah residents.

We know that people can change, and we are taught to forgive and forget, especially things that are 10 or more years in the rearview mirror.

For those of us who spend time with the Trump family, in faraway places, where the real people are exposed, they really do love God, family and country. The family has given up a lot of freedom to restore America to the core values they believe in — values that the vast majority of Utah citizens believe in as well.

Trump and his team are doing their best to drain our swamp and restore core American values to our culture.

Don Peay was founder of both Trump for President Utah and Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife. He holds a bachelor's in chemical engineering and an MBA, both from Brigham Young University.