A Union soldier in the Civil War was carrying the American flag in a battle. He was shot three times, but he hung onto the flag. The fourth shot entered his back, and while dying, he handed the flag to a soldier and said, “Don’t let it hit the ground.”

Rather than kneeling at the national anthem with our feelings of injustice, kneel before our lawmakers. Don’t take it out on an anthem that represents the tens of thousands who gave their lives for liberty and freedom. With the money pro athletes make, they should take a trip around the world to all the cemeteries and “kneel” over the graves of our fallen heroes and try, if they can, to realize that they died for us. That is where they need to kneel.

Bruce Dehaan

Salt Lake City