Our national anthem and the pledge of allegiance are symbols of high esteem in this great land of ours. Most countries have national anthems, and they are treated and revered as very special, as experienced in the Olympics where they are played as the top Olympians are presented with their gold medals.

Many special government, social and sporting events begin with the national anthems worldwide. They prompt a feeling of warmth, togetherness and pride as well as patriotism for each country.

Our flag, to which we pledge our allegiance, covers the coffins of veterans who served our country. It flies on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day. It flies at half-staff to honor special persons and tragic events.

It is that symbol of high esteem, the symbol of “one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” We have freedom of speech, of religion and courts of justice for all.

Free speech? Protests? Yes, but find a cause or incident or individual to protest against, not the flag or national anthem. Burning the flag or demeaning the national anthem is protesting against the symbols that gave us our freedoms.

Glenn Jensen

Salt Lake City