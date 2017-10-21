In the editorial headed "Politicizing freedom," Oct. 15, the author makes the point that the issues surrounding the First Amendment are becoming dangerously politicized and that this needs to change. I concur with that judgment. Our First Amendment includes five fundamental freedoms for Americans: religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. The editorial mentions that current college students sometimes pooh-pooh or deride Americans who hold different perspectives. The press itself often pillories those holding a different perspective. We as Americans have a history of First Amendment freedoms, and many of us coming to the U.S. recently or much earlier possess these freedoms. In my own case, our family history consists of Puritans coming to New England and in one case a family coming from England to Plymouth Rock governed by the Mayflower Compact. We should clearly not politicize our fundamental freedoms. As an individual member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar, I endorse civility and support initiatives to find common ground without HHS rules forcing a contraceptive mandate on all or a religious test to be able to make wedding cakes for others. Let us return to our constitutional privileges and freedoms and treat others with respect and civility.

Robert Goss

American Fork