Weber State volleyball snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night as the Wildcats defeated Northern Colorado in four sets.

“Northern Colorado is an incredible defensive team, which required us to really grind in a way we haven’t been able to do this season,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “I am proud of how our team refuses to give up and is continually learning through adversity. We are excited to see if we can build on this win as we move forward.”

In the first set, the two teams started out locked in on each other and pushed with a tied score at 13-13. Weber State found a two-point lead, but Northern Colorado tied everything back up at 19-19.

WSU finished the match with a 5-2 run, including two influencing services aces by Ashlyn Power and kills by Amanda Varley and Megan Gneiting, to give WSU the 25-21 first game win.

The Bears established the tone for the second set early claiming an 8-4 lead. Northern Colorado kept the lead the entirety of the match and pulled out the 25-22 second set win over the Wildcats. The two teams were tied at one set apiece going into the break.

The score did not stay close for long in the third set as WSU took off for a 10-5 lead. UNC went on a 3-0 run to try and close the score gap, but Weber State answered with an 8-0 run that gave it a 20-8 lead. The Bears found some footing and went on a 7-0 run to bring the score to 23-20.

Weber State called a timeout and came back into action with a kill by Megan Gneiting. UNC capitalized on a Wildcat error to get one more point in before a kill by Varley gave Weber State the 25-21 third set victory.

The fourth set was up for grabs with the match on the line, and neither team was going to quit as the scored was tied late into the set with a 21-21 score. Gneiting came up with a kill and Varley came up with a kill to give WSU a 23-21 lead. The Bears couldn’t make anything happen as they gave up two errors to give Weber State the 25-22 fourth set win and the overall match win.

Weber State was led by Varley who had 16 kills on 41 attacks with only five errors for a .268 percentage. Varley also recorded double-digit digs for the third-consecutive match with 13 on the night.

Gneiting also had impressive offensive efforts with 13 kills from a career-high 50 attacks. Andrea Hale also posted double-digit kills with 12 on 42 attacks and only three errors.

Defensively, Thamires Cavalcanti came up big with 24 digs to lead the Wildcats. Power added 11 digs, while Jesse Hover hit double digits as well with 10. Gneiting had an impressive defensive effort as well with seven blocks, and Hannah Hill-DeYoung added six.

The Wildcats finished the match with 46 kills on 164 attacks and 18 errors for a .171 percentage. Northern Colorado had 56 kills on 178 attacks and 34 errors for a .124 percentage. Northern Colorado out-dug Weber State, 84-74, but WSU had 11 team blocks to the Bears nine.

Weber State is now 5-16 overall on the season and 3-6 in Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats take on North Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 22, before returning home for a pair of home matches against Eastern Washington and Idaho State.