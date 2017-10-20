Sophomore Jandir Porta recorded his second career two-goal match as Dixie State’s men’s soccer team won its third straight in a 2-0 shutout result over Hawai’i Hilo on Thursday night at Legend Solar Stadium.

Porta got the Trailblazers (10-2-0, 6-2-0 PacWest) on the board midway through the 19th minute when he corralled a Bryan Baugh deflected header attempt off a Moises Medina corner kick and finished the chance inside the left post. Medina then missed a chance to extend the DSU advantage with less than seven minutes to play in the half as he rocketed a shot that bounced off the crossbar, which kept it a one-goal game to the halftime break.

Dixie State narrowly missed another opportunity to net an insurance goal in the 54th minute when sophomore Christian Hall lobbed a ball toward an empty Hilo net, but a Vulcan defender managed to retreat back and head the ball away at the last possible moment to deny the chance.

DSU struck for its second goal with 9:46 to play when Medina played a through ball to Porta, who booted home a shot from the left wing for his fifth goal of the year. The Trailblazers then limited the Vulcans (0-12-0, 0-9-0 PacWest) to just one shot attempt the rest of the way to close out the match.

Dixie State outshot Hawai’i Hilo by a 14-11 count, including a 6-4 edge on frame. Sophomore netminder Zach Nielson (8-2-0) collected four saves to earn his fourth shutout victory of the year.

Dixie State returns to action this Saturday with a PacWest matchup against Point Loma inside Legend Solar Stadium at 7 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.