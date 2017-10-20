Dixie State’s women’s soccer team pushed its winning streak to four straight and posted its school-record-tying seventh shutout result of the season with a 2-0 triumph over Hawai’i Hilo on Thursday afternoon at Legend Solar Stadium.

DSU (10-3-0, 6-2-0 PacWest) wasted little time breaking into the scoring column as the Trailblazers struck for their first goal just 1:38 into the match. Senior Tana Singley served a corner kick to the far post that was deflected by junior Nichole Mertz to sophomore Kilee Lamb, who fired in her first collegiate goal just inside the right post from the left wing to give her side a quick one-goal lead.

Dixie State had a chance to tack on an insurance goal midway through the stanza as senior Montana Hadley lined up a penalty kick, but her attempt sailed just wide of the right post.

However, the Trailblazers netted that insurance goal just 1:32 into the second half off the boot of senior Darian Murdock to extend to a 2-0 advantage. Freshman Brooklyn Vogelsberg settled a long rebound and played a ball ahead to Murdock, who outran a Vulcan defender on a breakaway sprint, then sidestepped the drawn-out Hilo keeper and tucked home her PacWest-leading 16th goal of the year.

Murdock, who has tallied at least one goal in four-straight matches overall, also tied former DSU standout Mikayla Wilkes (2007) atop DSU’s single-season goals scored list.

UHH (6-6-1, 3-5-1 PacWest) had a chance to cut the deficit in half in late in the 59th minute when Tiera Arakawa rocketed a shot that bounced off the post. The Vulcans as a team had three shots on goal in the second half, but sophomore keeper Felicity Tarr (W, 9-3-0) turned away all three attempts en route to her school-record sixth solo shutout win of the year.

“We had a great start scoring early and creating opportunities,” DSU head coach Kacey Bingham said. “We lost a little momentum at the end of the [first] half but came out strong again in the second half. It was great for Kilee [Lamb] to get her first goal and Darian [Murdock] has scored in four-straight games and continues to dominate. We also got another great defensive performance team-wide.”

The Trailblazer defensive unit limited Hilo to 10 total shot attempts, six on frame, while DSU was credited with nine shots on goal out of the 23 total attempts in the match. Dixie State’s win marked the fifth time in the program’s NCAA era that it has recorded at least seven shutouts in a season (2007, 2009, 2014, 2016), while it is the third time in Bingham’s tenure overall.

Dixie State returns to action this Saturday with a PacWest matchup against Point Loma inside Legend Solar Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.