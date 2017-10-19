Scoreboard and stats

1A SOUTH

KANAB 33, MONTICELLO 7: The Cowboy defense allowed just one scoring play as Kanab secured a convincing win over Monticello. Quarterback Sam Orton tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for a score of his own to lead his team to victory.

MILFORD 54, PAROWAN 18: The Tigers jumped out to a 20-6 first-half lead and never looked back as they secured the big win over Parowan. Bryson Barnes had four passing and two rushing touchdowns to lead Milford in the victory.

2A PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

AM. LEADERSHIP 23, ENTERPRISE 21: Jacob Negus completed a pass to Brett Staheli for a TD in the last 30 seconds of the game to give the Eagles the narrow victory over Enterprise. Negus also connected with Sam Huff for another score in the win. Watch the video replay

NORTH SEVIER 32, GUNNISON 15: Brooks Mickelsen rushed for a score and grabbed a pass from Taylor Crane for another as the Wolves defeated the Bulldogs to advance to the next round of the 2A playoffs. Crane also connected with Manny Perez for a TD in the win. Watch the video replay

SAN JUAN 47, NORTH SUMMIT 14: The Broncos came out hot, scoring 27 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to the convincing win over North Summit. Baylr Eldredge led the offense for San Juan, passing for three scores and running for another two in the victory.

MILLARD 24, SOUTH SEVIER 7: Millard scored in every quarter to build a steady lead and secure the victory over South Sevier. Watch the video replay

3A PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND

RICHFIELD 21, EMERY 7: Emmit Hafen ran for a touchdown and connected with Dakota Curtis and Jordan Anderson for two more as the Wildcats bested Emery in the first round of the 3A playoffs. Watch the video replay

MANTI 30, JUDGE MEMORIAL 14: The Templars scored in each quarter to build a steady lead and secure the victory over Judge Memorial. Dallin Rasmussen rushed for two scores for Manti in the win.

REGION 9

PINE VIEW 45, CANYON VIEW 0: After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers jumped out to take the lead and secure the shutout victory over Canyon View. Dallin Brown connected with Michael Moten for two scores and also rushed for two scores of his own. Jacob Mpungi added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.

DESERT HILLS 28, SNOW CANYON 21: Tied with five minutes left, Desert Hills rallied for a final touchdown to secure the narrow victory over Snow Canyon. Brock Parry rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Thunder to the win.

DIXIE 44, CEDAR 26: Dixie built a 30-7 first-half lead to help it take the Region 9 win over Cedar. Jacob Barben led the Flyer offense with four passing touchdowns, two of which went to Payden Harrah.

REGION 10

OREM 35, SPANISH FORK 20: Orem's Cooper Legas had a rushing score and two passing touchdowns to teammate Puka Nacua in the Region 10 victory over Spanish Fork. Rylen Su'a-filo added a 55-yard interception return in the win. Full story