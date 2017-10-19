SALT LAKE CITY — No one wants to see Tyler Huntley on the field for Utah more than Tyler Huntley.

The sophomore who suffered an undisclosed injury in the second quarter of Utah’s win over Arizona on Sept. 22 was able to practice this week, and he addressed the media after Tuesday’s practice.

“I go into every week just hoping I’ll be able to get a chance to play,” he said. “We’re just progressing. I took a couple of reps, that’s about it. It wasn’t full go, but it felt good to be out there.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Huntley’s availability will be determined by medical personnel, so the team was preparing to host Arizona State with team captain Troy Williams at quarterback.

The Utes are coming off back-to-back losses, but Huntley said the games have been good learning experiences even though he’s on the sideline.

“I’m very itchy to get back,” he said. “I hate losing. We all good, though, just learned from two great games. We’re just going to come out firing.”

He doesn’t believe offensive coordinator Troy Taylor is making changes depending on who starts at quarterback.

“We’re just going to keep rolling,” he said. “I just sat back and learned. My body healed. …It’s going to be great once I get back out there.”

UTAH ON ‘THE DRIVE’

The Utes were featured on the ‘The Drive’ Thursday night in an episode that looked at Utah’s familial atmosphere. The episode aired at 8:30 pm. Thursday and detailed the culture of the program, and why the team decided to give former Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington a second chance.

GRAHAM PRAISES UTAH'S COACHES

Todd Graham said he's seen dramatic improvements in the Utah football program since the beginning of the season.

"I've watched all their games," he said, noting that most teams improve a lot in those first few weeks. "How they've improved week in and week out, that's coaching."

He said his players have tremendous respect for Utah because of their physicality. He said the improvements in Utah are in fundamentals, and that's a credit to Whittingham and Utah's coaching staff.

ARIZONA STATE ODDS AND ENDS

Arizona State’s victory against No. 4 Washington was the first time since 1996 that the Sun Devils were able to beat a top five teams.

The team has struggled to establish a ground game, and they’re ranked No. 10 in the Pac-12 in rushing yards.