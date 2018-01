Cassidy Langi recently posted a video of an emotional reunion between her and her husband, New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi, after they were involved in a car accident.

"I just want my husband Havea to know how blessed I am to be your wife," Cassidy Langi wrote on Instagram. "I know this is a huge trial we will be facing but I know we can get through this together, day by day."

The video was also shared in a tweet by the Today Show.

Harvey Langi, shown walking tenderly with crutches, sent a tweet of his own on Thursday, which read: "Count your blessings one by one."