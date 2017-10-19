SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is 12 days away, and that means things are getting spookier. Well, some things. Comedian Tim Allen and country singer Luke Bryan probably won't be donning Freddy Krueger masks or handing out candy corn to their audiences, but Utahns can still get plenty of Halloween thrills at other events this weekend.

Utah Symphony performs Beethoven’s Fifth

It’s one of the best-known compositions in classical music. The ominous five-note theme has attached itself to popular culture, so even if you don’t listen to symphonic music, you’ve heard Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 somewhere — perhaps in films such as “The Breakfast Club,” “Fantasia” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

This weekend, the Utah Symphony is bringing this classical music standard to life. The concert will also include selections from Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances” and a performance from Austrian-Moldovan violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja. Often referred to as the “wild child” of classical violin, the barefoot-playing violinist will perform Schoenberg’s “Violin Concerto” on Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$93 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Tim Allen

Following the cancellation of ABC’s hit sitcom “Last Man Standing,” Tim Allen has had more time to travel across the country doing his comedy routines. The longtime stand-up comedian — and voice of Buzz Lightyear — will bring his routine to the Eccles Theater Oct. 20, 8 p.m., 131 S. Main, $40-$125, for mature audiences (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Scarecrow Festival

If you still haven’t gotten into the Halloween spirit — and there’s only 12 days left to do so — then perhaps the Scarecrow Festival will give you a boost. The festival features dozens of creative scarecrows to look at, and you can even vote for your favorite. Scarecrows from past festivals have included Star Wars, SpongeBob SquarePants and University of Utah football themes. You can check out the scarecrow display Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org).

Little Haunts

If fun-themed scarecrows aren’t enough to get you in the Halloween mood, you might try Little Haunts, where you can visit a storytelling witch, go trick-or-treating, make Halloween crafts, and ride trains and ponies. The family-friendly event takes place Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org).

Luke Bryan

He burst onto the country music scene in 2007 with the catchy hit, “All My Friends Say.” Now, with five studio albums under his belt and a sixth on the way, the Georgia-born country singer Luke Bryan will bring his music to the Beehive State. But if you don’t make it to the concert, you will still be able to catch Bryan regularly on TV next year, as it was recently announced that the singer will be joining the judges panel for ABC’s “American Idol.” Bryan performs at USANA Amphitheatre Oct. 21, 7 p.m., 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $33-$81.75 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com).

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

If listening to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony over the weekend doesn’t satisfy your classical music needs, you can check out the spookier side of symphonic music later on in the week. The Utah Symphony will perform the film score to Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” so audiences can listen to Danny Elfman’s music live while watching the comical blending of Halloween and Christmas unfold on the big screen. Come get into the Christmas, er, Halloween spirit on Oct. 24-25, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$77 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

