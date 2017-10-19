MUSIC/DANCE

“Aladdin,” Ballet West II, Oct. 20-21, 7 p.m.; Oct. 21-22, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$120 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera,” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $21 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Fall Church Music Festival, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Fischer conducts Beethoven’s Fifth,” Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$88 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Flight of Fancy: Illusions,” Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $28 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Johnny Utahs, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for students (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Octubafest, Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

"Thriller," Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Sevier Valley Center, 800 W. 200 South, Richfield, $20-$40 (435-893-2223 or odysseydance.com)

Mason Jennings, Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $22 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Organ Fest X, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 E. South Temple, free (classical89.org)

Dyer Highway, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Granger Smith, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $33-$81.75 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Mutemath with Romes and Colony House, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $25 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

“A Grand Night of Opera,” Oct. 21 and 24-28, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $11-$16 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Lindsay and Blaine Hickman, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Rosetta with North, Gloe and Yeti Warlord, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $12-$15 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

The Cookers, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $28.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“String Sensation,” Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Science Building Auditorium, UVU, Orem, free (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

SummerArts winners with the American West Symphony, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students with ID, $6.50 for other students, U. staff and seniors (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Tango West, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Utah Symphony, Oct. 24-25, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$77 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (weberstatetickets.com)

Shanghai Quartet, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $30 for general, $10 for students with ID (801-561-3999 or cmsofslc.org)

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $35-$55 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $35-$65 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Gypsy Tapestry, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 and older (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Gerald Elias, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., 15th Street Gallery, 1519 S. 1500 East, $40 for general, $25 for students with ID (801-455-1920 or citizensclimatelobby.org)

“Broadway Divas,” Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $11.25-$45 (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)

“The Haunted Orchestra: The Power of the Dark Side,” Utah Philharmonia, Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students with ID, $6.50 for other students, U. staff and seniors (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Riverton Jazz Band, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Thriller,” Oct. 26-31, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $19-$35 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

"Thriller," through Oct. 30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m.; Kingsbury Hall, U., $35-55 (tickets.utah.edu)

GETTING OUT

Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $9 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

"Garden After Dark: Adventures in Wonderland," Oct. 20-21 and 26-28, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $12 for general, $6 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Trick-or-Treat Street, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Utah Olympic Oval, 5662 S. 4800 West, Kearns, free (801-968-6825 or utaholympiclegacy.org/oval)

Boo Lights, Oct. 20-21 and 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Sparklepark, Oct. 20-21, 7-10 p.m., Trolley Square, 602 S. 700 East, $30 for general, $80 for family of 4 (thesparklepark.com)

The Enchanted Woods, Oct. 20-21, 27-28, times vary, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $5 (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Halloween Hoot, Oct. 21, 28 and 31, 1-3:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, come in costume for half-price admission (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m., West Jordan Historical Museum, 2053 W. 7800 South, $2 for general, $3 for children ages 12 and younger (801-255-3116)

“Third Saturday for Families: Mask Making,” Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Haunted Woods, Oct. 23-25, 6:30-8 p.m., Murray Park, Pavilion 5, 5130 S. State, Murray $5 (801-808-0830 or hauntedwoodsmurray.com)

Pumpkin Patch Party, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5 for family, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Reflections Center, UVU, Orem, free (kalin@thewaltongroupinc.com)

Halloween Party, Oct. 25, 5-8 p.m., Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, free (801-489-2700 or smofa.org)

Heber Valley Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Oct. 25-29, times and locations vary, Heber City, free-$55 (435-654-3666 or hebervalleycowboypoetry.com)

Department 56 village artist Paul Lundberg, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m., Modern Display, 424 S. 700 East, purchase a village piece to be signed (801-355-7427 or department56.com)

Witches Night Out, through Oct. 28, Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m., Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com/witchfest-events)

Pumpkin Nights, through Oct. 29, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $20 for general, $16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

Corn Maze on the Farm, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $7 for adults, $6 for students, $5 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wheeler Farm, $2-$10 for general (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Witchfest, through Oct. 31, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free-$35 (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, noon-11 p.m., 5000 S. U.S. Highway 89, Wellsville, $7-$11 for adults, $6-$10 for students ages 12 years and older, $5-$9 for children ages 4-11 (435-770-3462 or lbbcornmaze.com)

Cornbelly’s, through Nov. 4, Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., $11.95-$29.95 (801-794-3276 or cornbellys.com)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free, call in advance (801-414-4723)

COMEDY

Tim Allen, Oct. 20, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $40-$125, for mature audiences, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Clue the Musical,” Oct. 20-30, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Lehi Arts Center, 685 N. Center, Lehi, $10-$12 (801-369-8806 or lehicityarts.com)

“A Comedy of Tenors,” Oct. 20-Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $25-$49, includes brief strong language (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Love’s Labour’s Lost,” Oct. 20-29, dates and times vary, Studio 115, U., $18 for general, $15 for military, U. staff and seniors, free for U. students with ID, $8.50 for other students, children age 4 and under not admitted (801-581-6448 or theatre.utah.edu)

“A Bundle of Trouble,” Oct. 21-Nov. 30, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children age 5 and younger not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” Oct. 26-30, excluding Sunday, 7 p.m., Highland Civic Center, 5278 W. 10400 North, Highland, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (highlandcityarts.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Shrek the Musical,” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Oliver,” Oct. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m., Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“The Tavern,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Oct. 20-21, 8 p.m., Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Love and Information,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, Dumke Theatre, Westminster College, 1250 E. 1700 S., $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

“Perdida,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“A Tale of Two Cities,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for general, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“War of the Worlds,” through Oct. 28, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13, children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“On Golden Pond,” through Oct. 30, dates and times vary, Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove, $10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

“Forever Dead,” through Nov. 4, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Guys and Dolls,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for students with ID, children ages 12 and younger and seniors (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Jekyll and Hyde,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for general, $11-13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“She Loves Me,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for general, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Mercury,” through Nov. 12, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID, contains adult language and nudity, recommended for mature audiences, according to SLAC (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Hello, Dolly!” through Nov. 18, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“11/8/16,” Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Beetlejuice,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (murraylibrary.org)

“Before Your Time,” Oct. 20-26, dates and times vary, Kaysville Theatre, 21 N. Main, Kaysville, $3.80-$10.91 (communityfilmproject.com)

Bolshoi Ballet: “Le Corsaire,” Oct. 22, 10:55 a.m., Century 16 Union Heights, 7670 Union Park Ave., Midvale and Cinemark Movies 10, 2227 S. Highland Drive, $15-$17 (cinemark.com)

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Oct. 23 and 25, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

BYU Final Cut Film Festival, Oct. 20-21, 7 and 9 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $5 (arts.byu.edu)

“Come Back, Little Sheba,” Oct. 25, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Disturbia,” Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Goosebumps,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (slcpl.org)

“HalloVeen Party," Oct. 21 and 26, 10 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $10-$12.50 (cinemark.com)

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Oct. 23, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F. St. East, free (slcpl.org)

“The Jane Austen Book Club,” Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Miracle,” Oct. 24, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Night of the Living Dead,” Oct. 20-26, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org); and Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $12-$14 (cinemark.com)

“Phantom of the Opera,” Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 20-31, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$20 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“A Silent Voice,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy and The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., $15 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Oct. 20, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Suddenly,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Oct 20-26, times vary, Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Unknown,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

Warren Miller’s “Line of Descent,” Oct. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden, $21 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 1104 E. 2100 South, Sugarhouse, Perez-Brown Maria, author of “Latino Liters Speak: Personal Stories of Struggle and Triumph,” Oct. 20, 5 p.m. (801-463-2610 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Claressa Swensen, author of “Teensy the Littlest Fairy,” Oct. 21, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Benchmark Books, 3269 S. Main, D. Michael Quinn, author of “The Mormon Hierarchy,” Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m. (801-486-3111 or benchmarkbooks.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, Heather A. Hoeksema, author of “Singular Butterfly,” Oct. 21, 6 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Caitlin Sangster, author of “Last Star Burning,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m.; Amy Newbold and Greg Newbold, author and illustrator of “If Picasso Painted a Snowman,” Oct. 21, 11 a.m.; Chad Morris and Shelly Brown, authors of “Mustaches for Maddie,” Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; and Gerald Elias, author of “Spring Break,” Oct. 26, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Leigh Statham, author of “Daughter 4254,” Oct. 24, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Rosie Maloney, author of “Girl Unbroken,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

Westminster College, Gore Auditorium, 1840 S. 1300 East, Westminster Poetry Series with Lisa Bickmore and Lia Purpura, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Oct. 24, 9 a.m., Department of Workforce Services, 5735 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Veterans Mixed Media Art” by veterans of the U.S. military and art by Susan Jarvis and Amber Egbert, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 20-Nov. 10 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Two by Two,” by Caryn Feeny, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m. (801-363-4088)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Ellen Baker, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m., on display through Oct. 28 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Flimflam,” by Trent Call, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 20-Nov. 10 (801-596-3370)

Heirloom Art and Co., 4801 N. University Ave., Suite 350, Provo, “Happiness is Family,” by Ken Corbett, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 19-26 (kencorbettart.com)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Ballet to Tango” by Karen Horne, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m. (801-910-2088)

Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, “Just Add Water,” by Terrence Beesley, Mary Pusey and Joan Zone; on display Oct. 20-Nov. 4 (801-581-6961)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “The Legendary West,” by Billy Schenck, Ed Mell and Gary Ernest Smith, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 20-Nov. 11 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Joe Carter, Nancy Vorm and Irene Rampton, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display Oct. 20-Nov. 10 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by DesignArts Utah, opening reception Oct. 20, 6 p.m.; on display through Oct. 20 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Altered States,” by Vincent Mattina, opening reception Oct. 20, 7 p.m.; on display through Nov. 10; photographs by Alexandria Shankweiler, opening reception Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.; on display through Nov. 12; and “I Would Rather Wear a Cape,” by Drew Grella; on display Oct. 23-Jan. 5, 2018 (801-524-8200)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art by Naomi Marine and Matt Kruback, through Nov. 10 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “The Golden Cage,” by Malicia Dominguez, through Nov. 9 (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images from Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, through Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, “Works on Paper,” by various artists, through Dec. 1 (801-589-8143)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Seeking Grace,” by Tina Vigos, through Nov. 15 (801-594-8632)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Rebecca Klundt, Liberty Blake and Elise Ostraff and Justin Watson, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Second Hand,” by Lexi Johnson, through Nov. 10 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Kathy Hodgman, through Oct. 31 (801-943-4636)

Redman Gallery, 1240 E. 2100 South, art by Anastasia Dukhannina, through Oct. 31 (801-201-2270)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Builders,” by Laura Erekson Atkinson and “Microscopic Sovereign,” by Natalie Kaye Stallings, through Nov. 3; and “Cabinet of Curiosities: Strange Objects from the staff of The City Library,” through Nov. 17 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018; and “Dark Sun,” by Anna Betbeze and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard, through Jan. 14, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2018; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Brinley Cummings, through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by the Utah Watercolor Society, through Nov. 17 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018 (801-422-8287)

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Gallery, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, art by Ann Pineda, through Oct. 28 (801-295-3618)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, High Desert Fiber artists, through Oct. 31 (435-673-4206)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Destination Unknown,” by Jean Richardson, “Second Nature,” by Sarah Malakoff and “Signaling Techniques,” by Kelly Sears, through Jan. 26, 2018 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, Fall Salon by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, art by Kathy Puzey, through Dec. 2 (801-621-7595)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave, Provo, “Rarely Seen,” a National Geographic exhibit, through Dec. 29; and “One with Nature,” by George Cepull and Alicia Hyatt, through Oct. 26 (801-852-6650)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, “Mapping: Poetics of Utah Expression,” by various artists, through Dec. 8 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Nov. 4 (435-879-2254)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Legacy of Love: The Thread that Binds Us,” by Eletra Casadei, through Nov. 11 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Thunderbird Foundation Gallery, Maynard Dixon property, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, art by Louis Escobedo, through Oct. 31 (435-648-2653)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, art by UVU faculty members, through Dec. 9 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES

Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive, “Third Saturday for Families: Mask Making,” Oct. 21, 1 p.m., free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $9 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Harry Potter party, Oct. 20, 10 a.m., King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (kingsenglish.com)

Little Haunts, Oct. 20-21 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” Oct. 20, 4:30 p.m., Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $7-$9 for adults, $5-$7 for children ages 3-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

Haunted Night at the Museum, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $13 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-13 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Trick-or-Treat Street, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Utah Olympic Oval, 5662 S. 4800 West, Kearns, free (801-968-6825 or utaholympiclegacy.org/oval)

The Enchanted Woods, Oct. 20-21, 27-28, times vary, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $5 (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Halloween Hoot, Oct. 21, 28 and 31, 1-3:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, come in costume for half-price admission (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

“Third Saturday for Families: Mask Making,” Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Art, 410 Campus Center Drive free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu)

Family Night Halloween Party, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5 per family, register to reserve spot (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Salamander Secrets,” Oct. 25, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Bootober, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

The Haunted Aquarium, Oct. 13-31, dates and times vary, Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for teens, military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

SkyCycle, through Oct. 31, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Captain Louie,” through Nov. 3, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and older and children ages 3-11 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

LIBRARIES

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “There’s a Monster in My Bathtub,” puppet show, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.; Horcux treasure hunt for teens, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.; and Homeschool Halloween Party, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, a free screening of “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” Oct. 20, 1 p.m.; a free screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Oct. 23, 1 p.m.; chocolate party for children, Oct. 24, 4 p.m.; and a zombie Barbie craft for teens, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, Halloween crafts, Oct. 20, 2 p.m.; a free screening of “Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 21, 2 p.m.; and Halloween crafts, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, games for teens, Oct. 20, 3 p.m.; “LEAP into Science: What is a Scientist?” Oct. 21, 1 p.m.; and introduction to Photoshop class for ages 13 and older, Oct. 21, 5 p.m. (801-524-8290)

Glendale Library, 1375 W. Concord St., “River. Swamp. Cave. Mountain.” Oct. 20, 3 p.m.; a free screening of “Goosebumps,” Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.; and a “Stranger Things” craft, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. (801-594-8660)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, Halloween glitter globe craft for teens, Oct. 20, 4 p.m.; and Halloween craft, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, stuffed animal sleepover drop off, Oct. 20, all day; and stuffed animal sleepover pickup party, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. (435-615-5600)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, costume swap, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.(801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., read to a dog, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, sensory storytime for children ages 3-10 who have Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oct. 21, 11 a.m., registration required; and a Harry Potter wand workshop, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “There’s a Monster in My Bathtub,” puppet show, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, a free screening of “Maleficent,” Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, ultra violet prints for teens, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free screening of TV series “Goosebumps” and Halloween lanterns craft, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, Halloween teen lock in, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.; “Creative Career Talks: Filmmaker David Eyer Davis” for teens, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.; “Escape the Room: Creepy Carnival” for children ages 8 and older, Oct. 25, 4 p.m.; and sugar skulls craft for teens, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, Halloween party for teens, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.; and Halloween storytime, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, creepy crafts for children, Oct. 23, 4 p.m.; “Teen Fandom: Clue Scavenger Hunt,” Oct. 24, 4 p.m.; and “What’s in the Old Haunted House” program, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Halloween Howls, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (801-264-2580)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, “Teen Makers: Glow in the Dark Science,” Oct. 23, 4 p.m.; “There’s a Monster in my Bathtub” puppet show, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m.; and “Teen Makers: Spooky Science,” Oct. 26, 4:15 p.m.; (801-943-4636)

Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, “What’s in the Haunted Old House” program, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, virtual reality activity for teens, Oct. 24, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, “How to be a Ghost Hunter” class for teens, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.; “There’s a Monster in my Bathtub” puppet show, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m.; (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, “There’s a Monster in my Bathtub” puppet show, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.(801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, Halloween party, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual Whole Pie To-Go Sale. Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of Marie Callender’s pies for $8.99, according to a news release. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information including a list of pies.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering three-course, $30 dinner options through the month of October. Chef Efren Benitz will use fresh produce for nightly dinner specials that will change weekly, according to a news release.The entree for the week of Oct. 16-22 will be baby scallops with pappardelle pasta, carrots, Swiss chard, creamy basil sauce and peach cobbler a la mode. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Il Viaggio, at the Salt Lake City Airport, has been featured as part of Airport Restaurant month, according to a news release. HMSHost, a food service company, highlights more than 100 restaurants across 50 North American airports to participate in the annual event. The company has created a seasonal menu with fall flavours at the terminal. According to slcairport.com, Il Viaggio offers special salads, paninis, pizza and pasta dishes, along with freshly made desserts. Visit airportrestaurantmonth.com for a list of selected airport restaurants.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, recently announced that chef Jonathan LeBlanc and pasta chef Dan Varas have created an entirely new menu for vegans, according to a news release. The vegan menu includes small plates and salads, entrees and pastas and a peach sorbet dessert. Visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

The Art Renewal Center, a nonprofit institution, is now accepting entries for the 13th International Art Renewal Center Salon competition. Entrants will compete for over $100,000 in cash awards, with more than 20 awards presented to artists, according to a news release. Awards in the competition will also be given to artists who place in these categories: animals, drawing, figurative, imaginative realism, landscape, plein-air paintings, portraiture, sculpture, still life. A list of winners and finalists will have their entries displayed on the ARC website and featured in the 13th International ARC Salon Catalogue. The entry period goes through Nov. 15. The cost for the first submission is $63 and $48 for each additional entry. The Springville Museum of Art will select one ARC Salon finalist from the state of Utah for each competition to receive an award, according to the news release. The gallery will also devote a wall in the museum to an ARC artist. Visit arcsalon.org for more information and to apply.

Utah Division of Arts & Museums, 617 E. South Temple, is accepting entries for the annual statewide competition for visual artists, according to a news release. Artists ages 18 and older may submit one or two works of art. There is no entry free. Registration is open through Oct. 23. Registered artists can take their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., on Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The best in show will be awarded $1,000 and six juror’s awards will receive $600. Works will be displayed at the Rio Gallery Nov. 17, 2017-Jan. 12, 2018. For guidelines and registration, visit visualarts.utah.gov or call 801-245-7272.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, is accepting applications for an outdoor mural opportunity to be commissioned in the Central Ninth District of downtown Salt Lake, according to a news release. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31. There is no entry fee. The opportunity is open to all artists with experience creating large-scale murals (45 feet by 20 feet). The mural should be completed by May 2018. Two of the three artists asked to submit a proposal will receive a stipend for the time developing their mural concept. From the artists asked for a proposal, one will be selected to create the artwork. The selected artist will receive $10,000 and material costs up to $1,500. Those interested may submit a short artist biography and five images of a previous work in PDF format to jared.steffensen@utahmoca.org. From those submissions, three artists will be asked to submit a proposal. Email jared.steffensen@utahmoca.org or call 801-328-4201, ext. 122 for more information.

