Our nation spends millions of dollars for good teachers to teach our young children about this wonderful, free country that we are privileged to live in. They teach geography, history and civics, where students study the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship and honor and respect for those who lost their lives fighting to make our freedom possible.

Most of this is wasted when sports figures, idols to young children, show a total disrespect for those symbols that represent our free nation. This has nothing to do with free speech. They showed no patriotism in their bad example. One sheep ran over the cliff, and most others followed. Our president was right.

Eugene Clay

Lindon