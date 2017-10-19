PROVIDENCE UTAH YSA STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — James Dale Clawson, 46, owner, Great Harvest Bread Co.; succeeding Charles R. Acevedo; wife, Lisa Ann Garner Clawson. Counselors — Michael Tom Malm, 45, self-employed; wife, Juanita Marie Valerio Malm. Christian David Nilson, 45, physician; wife, Julie Jensen Nilson.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH FOUNDERS PARK STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Dean Howard Anderson, 46, chief financial officer, Red Leaf Resources; succeeding Michael W. Cottle; wife, Mary Christine Tate Anderson. Counselors — Ryan William Price, 44, controller, Amsco Windows; wife, Katharine Diane Townsend Price. Kevin Doyle Robison, 60, president, Dimensional Impact; wife, Kaye Cronquist Robison.

ST. ANTHONY IDAHO STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Brandon Laird Moon, 49, engineering manager, INL; succeeding Keith M. Walker; wife, Bonnie S. Paredes Moon. Counselors — Jed O’Neil Stoddard, 46, owner, DePatco; wife, Angela Ruth Stoddard. Thomas Boud Erickson, 64, salesman, Erickson GMC; wife, Christine Remington Erickson.

