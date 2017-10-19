Irvin and Dolores Cronin were married 70 years ago on Aug. 30, 1947, in Brandon, Mississippi. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Clinton 1st Ward, Jackson Mississippi Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 18 grandchidlren, 48 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Wordell J. and Donna-Rose Walter Rainey were married 70 years ago, on Oct. 19, 1947, in Hailey, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Washington 10th Branch, Washington Utah East Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 30 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

Lewis Corey and Lillian Peel Woodland were married 70 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1947, in Alhambra, California. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Sunset 1st Ward, St. George Utah Sunset Stake. They are the parents of four children and have seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.