Utah State soccer (7-6-3, 2-4-2 MW) returns to Chuck and Gloria Bell Field as it opens the weekend hosting UNLV (12-5-0, 4-4-0 MW) on Friday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.

All Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online before every match.

UNLV comes to Logan with a 12-5-0 overall record, including a 4-4-0 Mountain West slate. The Rebels are on a losing streak though, having dropped their contests at Fresno State (4-1) and San José State (3-1) last weekend. Senior midfielder Sophie Cortes leads the UNLV offense, where she has nine goals and seven assists on the year. Senior goalkeeper Jordan Sallee has played the majority of minutes in the net, where she has tallied 63 saves while allowing 17 goals.

The Rebels return nine letterwinners and six starters from last year’s team that won the Mountain West title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The 2016 Rebels finished the year with a 16-4-3 record, including going 8-1-2 in league play. Chris Shaw is in his fourth season as the head coach at UNLV, where he has an overall record of 48-27-7.

All-time, Utah State is 2-9-0 against UNLV, dating back to 1998. The teams met twice last year, in the regular season and in the Mountain West tournament, with the Rebels taking the victory in both contests. UNLV won the regular-season matchup, 1-0, and eliminated the Aggies from tournament play with a 2-1 victory.

For the Aggies, freshman midfielder Ashley Cardozo is the leading scorer, netting seven goals so far this season, while senior forward Wesley Hamblin leads with six assists. Senior Sara Cobb leads the goalkeepers with 78 saves and 18 goals allowed on the year, earning a 1.09 goals against average.

