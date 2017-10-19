“Big Hero 6” is about to make its big return.

Disney XD announced Tuesday that it will launch its new TV series “Big Hero 6: The Series” on Nov. 20 with a one-hour movie that will air on Disney XD and the Disney Channel at the same time.

The movie, called “Baymax Returns,” will serve as a launching pad for the series, which will debut in 2018, according to Deadline.

Two full-length episodes will play after the movie on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD video on demand.

Short episodes of the series will air Nov. 24, releasing every Friday, until 2018, when the full series begins.

Disney released a preview of the show, which you can watch below.

Scan complete. Extreme levels of excitement detected. 😱 #BigHero6 The Series is coming to @DisneyXD. A post shared by Disney (@disney) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

The new Big Hero series, based on a comic series of the same name, comes from the 2014 film that won the Oscar for best animated film.

The film told the story of a young 14-year-old tech genius named Hiro and his robotic health care companion, Baymax. The two join up with four other heroes to create the Big Hero 6 superteam, according to ComingSoon.net.

The series will pick up “immediately following the events of the feature film,” according to Deadline.

The one-hour “Baymax Returns” movie “will bridge the movie and the series following the moment Hiro discovers the chip his brother Tadashi designed to create Baymax,” Deadline reported.

The series will then focus on the young Hiro character, who rebuilds Baymax but soon finds himself in trouble.

Much of the film’s cast will return, including Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee as Fred’s dad.