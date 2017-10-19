Utah’s hottest Instagram location is right in the center of downtown Salt Lake City.

The website Busbud searched all types of mentions on Instagram to find out where people snap the most photos in every state. People will often take photos at parks, beaches and national landmarks.

Busbud decided to see how each state compared to the others.

For Utah, the most popular Instagram spot was Temple Square.

Here’s a quick look at some Temple Square photos.

Two things I love like crazy and I’ll def miss: Savport and temples ❤️❤️ A post shared by Carver Coleman (@carvs_mcgarvs) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Beautiful day in Salt Lake City! A post shared by cannand (@cannand) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

This temple is beautiful! #sightseeing #temple #utah #travel A post shared by Isa🇵🇷 (@isa_r89) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

Many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hold their wedding ceremonies at the location, so it’s not unusual to see many wedding photos pop up among the Instagram photos.

Surprisingly, Utah’s top spot wasn’t a national park, despite the state calling a few of them home. Denali National Park led the way in Alaska, while Glacier National Park topped the list in Montana.

What an unbelievably gorgeous and humbling place. Always get out of the car and walk. A post shared by Benjamin Beaudoin (@bbeaudoin91) on Sep 9, 2015 at 4:54pm PDT

Taking it back to Alaska. There's something about those crisp mornings as you walk up to the edge of a lake. Maybe you hear the sound of a loon, or perhaps even a moose. There's no city sounds, no text messages or emails crying for your attention. It's Just you and God for hundreds of miles. #ExploreHisEarth #Socality A post shared by P H I L I P L E C L E R C (@philipleclerc) on Sep 6, 2015 at 9:27pm PDT

The Huffington Post recently shared a list of the most “Instagrammable” spots in Provo, including the Provo Temple and Bridal Veil Falls.

"Set in the verdant Utah valley, the Provo area was home to the indigenous Ute tribe before the arrival of Mormon leaders who chose the spot for their first colony beyond Salt Lake. Now, the city is known for Brigham Young University, a proximity to the mountains of Sundance Resort and the careful preservation of many local historic sites,” The Huffington Post reported.