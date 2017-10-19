GREENVILLE, N.C. — If nothing else, BYU fullback Brayden El-Bakri will forever be the answer to a trivia question.

Who scored the first touchdown of the Kalani Sitake Era?

Diehards will tell you that it was El-Bakri, who scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Cougars’ 18-16 victory over Arizona in September 2016.

His brother, Bracken, who also plays fullback, was serving an LDS Church mission at the time in Dallas.

“I was sleeping and I got a call from my mission president,” Bracken recalled. “I answered it and he was yelling, ‘Oh my gosh, your brother scored the first touchdown!’ I was jumping up and down. It was the coolest thing to hear. He plays well, he’s such a good leader, and he’s a great football player. It’s great to watch him as a role model.”

Brayden El-Bakri has seen his role expand in recent weeks but can he find the end zone again Saturday against East Carolina?

El-Bakri scored a touchdown at Utah State on a 26-yard pass from Beau Hoge on a trick play.

Last week at Mississippi State, he rushed five times for 20 yards. Bracken El-Bakri, who had just been switched from the defensive line to fullback, played in the same backfield as his brother that day.

BYU-ECU SERIES EXTENDED: BYU and East Carolina announced Thursday that they have extended their home-and-home football series for 2022 and 2024.

The first game is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, with the second game on Oct. 19, 2024, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

ROLLING LEFT: In an attempt to mix things up against Mississippi State, special teams coordinator Ed Lamb had left-footed punter Corey Edwards replace right-footed Jonny Linehan.

“We normally roll right when we punt,” Lamb explained. “That was an opportunity to roll left and maybe see if the defense would give us an opportunity to run it there. They didn’t. Mississippi State had more of a defense than a punt return team on the field so Corey made the right decision to go ahead and punt it.”