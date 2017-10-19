A new trailer for the film version of R.J. Palacio's 2012 best-seller "Wonder" hit the internet Thursday. The film, which comes out nationwide Nov. 17, stars Jacob Tremblay as August "Auggie" Pullman, a 10-year-old New Yorker who has a rare facial deformity. Oscar-winner Julia Roberts stars as his mother Isabel, with actor Owen Wilson as Auggie's dad, Nate. Mandy Patinkin, perhaps best known as Inigo Montoya in the 1987 cult hit "The Princess Bride," co-stars as Auggie's teacher at his school Beecher Prep.

The new trailer is narrated by Tremblay as Auggie, who states that, "We all deserve a standing ovation, at least once in our lives …" Fans of the book will recognize the reference to an important moment in the book.

You can watch the new trailer for "Wonder" here.

"Wonder" is rated PG.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.