In the first round of the USL playoffs, Real Monarchs SLC will face Sacramento Republic FC Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Monarchs hold the No.1 seed in the Western Conference after claiming the USL regular-season championship shield for the first time in team history with a record of 20-5-7 and 67 points.

The Monarchs are led by their young coach Mark Briggs. The 34-year-old took over the head coaching job after then-head coach Mike Petke was promoted to coach for Real Salt Lake after the departure of Jeff Cassar.

“I think starting the pre-season with Mike [Petke] we put together a plan and the big thing was taking that plan and understanding that it’s the team that matters," Briggs said to RSL.com

Both the Monarchs and Sacramento Republic played each other twice this season with the Monarchs winning both matches. In the last match between the two, the Monarchs escaped with a 2-0 win on the road, with goals from Juan Ignacio Mare and Chandler Hoffman and a penalty kick save by goalkeeper Andrew Putna to close out their victory.

With home-field advantage, the Monarchs hold a USL-best 12-1-3 record at home. This will be the Monarchs' first playoff appearance in their three-year history. As Friday’s match will be a single-game elimination, if the Monarchs defeat Sacramento Republic FC, the team will move on and face the winner of the Swope Park Ranger-Phoenix Rising FC match on Oct. 28.