The BYU men's basketball team was picked to finish third in the 2017-18 West Coast Conference preseason poll released Thursday.

The league's 10 head coaches selected the order of finish during the WCC Basketball Tip-Off at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Saint Mary's was tapped to win the WCC with nine first-place votes, while Gonzaga, which played in the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, was selected to place second. The Zags received one first-place vote.

BYU was picked to end up No. 3, followed by San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Diego, Pepperdine, Pacific, Portland and Loyola Marymount.

Cougar sophomores Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws were named to the All-WCC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team. Childs earned All-WCC Freshman Team honors, while averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 2016-17.

Last year, Haws became the first BYU freshman since Danny Ainge to earn first-team all-conference accolades and also earned a spot on the All-WCC Freshman Team. For the season he averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal, while hitting a team-high 76 3-point field goals.

WCC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Saint Mary's (9) 81

2. Gonzaga (1) 73

3. BYU 62

4. San Francisco 59

5. Santa Clara 44

6. San Diego 37

7. Pepperdine 30

8. Pacific 24

9. Portland 21

10. Loyola Marymount 19

All-WCC Preseason Team

Olin Carter III Jr. Guard San Diego

Yoeli Childs Soph. Forward BYU

KJ Feagin Jr. Guard Santa Clara

TJ Haws Soph Guard BYU

Calvin Hermanson Sr. Forward Saint Mary's

Jock Landale Sr. Center Saint Mary's

Charles Minland Soph. Forward San Francisco

Emmett Naar Sr. Guard Saint Mary's

Josh Perkins Sr. Guard Gonzaga

Johnathan Williams Sr. Forward Gonzaga