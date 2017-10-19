Fast Company recently profiled a Utah-based nonprofit that looks to help refugees earn degrees and, eventually, jobs.

The company, called One Refugee, helps Utah students who have a refugee background to finish college.

So far, the company has helped more than 300 students, but there are close to 600,000 refugees in Utah.

Founded in 2013 by Roger and Sara Boyer, One Refugee looks to cover anything that these students need to finish their degrees, including tuition, insurance or just simple advice.

Fast Company, which described the Boyers as "devout Mormons," said refugees often receive help from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is certainly not the state’s only organization focused on assisting displaced people — Catholic Community Services handles the majority of resettlement work in Utah, and there are numerous community centers in the greater Salt Lake City area devoted to the cause — the Mormon community has been a prominent financial and political voice in support of refugee assistance in the modern era," according to Fast Company.

You can read the rest of the story at FastCompany.com.