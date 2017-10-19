Three Utah cities qualified as some of the best cities to live in.

Layton, Orem and South Jordan made 24/7 Wall St.’s list of best cities to live in, which identified 50 cities across the country.

The rankings were based on a number of factors, including crime rates, economy and affordability for each city.

Elise Gould, senior economist with nonprofit think tank the Economic Policy Institute, told 24/7 Wall St. that personal factors, such as family support systems and preference for location, could not be measured.

Carmel, Indiana, topped the list, as people there are well educated, healthy and wealthy, according to USA Today’s report on the study.

Carmel ranked ahead of Centennial and Arvada, Colorado; Johns Creek, Georgia, and Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Layton placed at No. 49, Orem ranked at No. 47 and South Jordan ranked at No. 46.

New Rochelle, New York, completed the list at No. 50.

Layton’s rank was been attributed to its low crime and poverty rates. “The wave of inbound migration to the city over the past five years is likely a reflection of its desirability,” USA Today reported.

USA Today praised Orem for being the “one of many fast-growing mid-size cities in the United States.”

South Jordan, meanwhile, was cited as “best city to live in Utah and one of the best in the country.”

Money magazine’s ranking of the best 100 best places to live included four Utah cities. Only one of the cities listed by 24/7 Wall St. made Money’s list too (Orem).

The Money magazine list ranked Sandy, Lehi and North Salt Lake as some of the country’s best cities, the Deseret News reported.