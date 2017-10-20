SALT LAKE CITY — Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana in downtown Salt Lake City gets its name from an unlikely source.

“Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style pizza,” the restaurant’s menu states.

And as far as Settebello’s pizza, that’s traditionally been pretty sought after too — just this year, it was named by the Daily Meal as Utah’s best pizza for its authenticity, according to a previous Deseret News article.

So, naturally, the pizzeria made its way onto our Wasatch Front Pizza Tour, and the verdict is that the Daily Meal’s claim is true: Authenticity reigns supreme at Settebello.

We gave Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana a 6 out of 6 slices.

According to the restaurant’s website, many of the ingredients that go into making its product are imported from Italy, and it shows in the final product.

The menu contains about a dozen combinations with toppings varying from basic mozzarella and basil to fontina cheese and pancetta.

The waiter indicated two of the most popular pizzas on the menu are the Margherita and the restaurant’s namesake, the Settebello, so I ordered one of each.

The Margherita pizza is a basic combination of crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano and extra virgin olive oil. It’s basically a classy cheese pizza with a hint of basil. And as for the Settebello, it is rife with texture and flavor with ingredients including crushed tomatoes, pancetta, wood oven sausage, roasted mushrooms, toasted pine nuts, mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil.

While the Margherita was delicious for its simplicity, the Settebello was enjoyable for its complexity. Both pizzas were a bit lopsided with the placement of its toppings, and especially the Settebello was different with each bite — some crunchy from the pine nuts, some salty from the pancetta and others fresh from the basil. But with the menu’s promise that “each pizza is an individual work of art,” the lack of uniformity for both pizzas seemed to work.

The “sauce” on both pizzas was essentially just crushed tomatoes, but the acidity was welcomed on both. And as far as the crust, it had a slight chewiness to it and the perfect char — a result of being cooked in a 900-degree, wood-burning oven in just about a minute, according to the menu.

With pizza that cooks that fast, the service at Settebello was lightning quick, which is nice when you go in with a hungry stomach but also somewhat unfortunate as it cuts down on the time visitors can watch the employees at work in the open kitchen.

Locations: 260 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City, and 895 W. East Promontory, Farmington

Price: Prices vary by location but range from about $11-$16 for about a 12-inch pizza

Slice score: 6 out of 6 slices