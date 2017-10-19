Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 19.

Utah submits Amazon HQ2 bid

Utah officially submitted its bid to host Amazon’s second headquarters on Wednesday, just ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to the Deseret News.

The new headquarters would bring $5 billion in capital investment and potentially 50,000 jobs.

But critics are concerned about the move’s impact on the state. Amazon, after all, hopes to add a headquarters in a state where it will receive tax breaks.

Doug Burton, board chairman of the Utah independent business advocacy group Vest Pocket Business Coalition, told the Deseret News that big companies who request tax breaks create an unfair problem.

"When a large corporation comes in and gets a large tax incentive, we think it’s creating an unlevel playing field," Burton said. "Small and independent businesses in Utah — who employ almost half the workers in the state — don't ever qualify for the same incentives. It's a big concern for us."

Read more at the Deseret News.

3rd Congressional District debate reveals differences between candidates

The top three candidates of the 3rd Congressional District’s race finished Wednesday night’s debate having revealed their feelings about Donald Trump.

Or, in the case of Provo Mayor John Curtis, not at all.

Democrat Kathie Allen made her feelings on Trump pretty clear, saying, “I think I might start by taking Donald Trump’s phone away.”

Meanwhile, United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett said Trump is "essentially using Twitter to declare war."

And Curtis? He didn’t mention Trump by name, instead focusing on problems related to North Korea and China.

Read more at the Deseret News.

McAdams running for Congress?

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced that he will challenge Rep. Mia Love for her seat in next year’s 4th Congressional District election, according to the Deseret News.

McAdams said he’s tired of federal roadblocks keeping the county from growing.

"On the issues I'm focusing on that are in Salt Lake County and really throughout the Salt Lake metro area, we don't have somebody who is rolling up their sleeves and understanding our challenges and then working to bring solutions," McAdams said.

Despite being a Democrat, McAdams said he hopes to work with Republicans on issues that most Utahns are concerned about. He said his experience as county mayor made him ready to serve.

"That's easy for people from both parties to play games with. But as mayor, I see those people. They have names to me. I see them. They're real people who need help, and that uncertainty is scary to them," he said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

North Korea threatens U.S. with strike

The North's Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that there could be an “unimaginable” strike on the United States, according to USA Today.

"The U.S. is running amok by introducing under our nose the targets we have set as primary ones. The U.S. should expect it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time," the agency said.

The agency referred to the U.S. and South Korea drills taking place off the Korean Peninsula. These exercises run through Oct. 26.

Pyongyang has used dramatic language to intensify declining relations between the U.S. and North Korea.

Read more at USA Today.

More reading: