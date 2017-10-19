Pete Fiutak of College Football News delivered his game preview and prediction for the BYU game against East Carolina, and he has the Cougars finding the win column for just the second time this season.

Talking about the Cougars, Fiutak wrote, "In the midst of a shockingly disastrous season, BYU hasn’t been able to do anything right in blowout loss after blowout loss. However, there was always a light at the end of the tunnel. The tough part of the schedule was the first half. And now comes the pivot to an easier second half."

He then looks at what both teams have done so far on each side of the ball before giving his prediction on what will happen in the game on Saturday.

"East Carolina needs to score early to put the pressure on BYU to take a few chances in comeback mode, and then the problems will start," Fiutak explained. "BYU will still struggle and sputter, but it’ll win the field position battle, create two key takeaways, and will come away with an ugly victory – but Cougar fans won’t care how it happened."

He has the Cougars winning, 30-20.

While the Cougars are expected to play better this week, one of their former stars, Kyle Van Noy, had his best game of the season last week.

At least that's according to Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire, who shared 6 things you may have missed for the Patriots vs. Jets.

"Van Noy was flying into the backfield against the Jets and managed 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He added three quarterback hits," McKenna wrote.

He then explained how Van Noy was so successful against the Jets.

"The Patriots used him aggressively in the pass rush to generate pressure with blitzes, and he was also able to penetrate the backfield to wrap up running backs before they hit the line of scrimmage. He saw the field on 86 percent of the defensive snaps and finished the game with seven tackles."

When the Weber State Wildcats take the football field on Oct. 28, they will be doing so in some very cool throwback helmets that have the flying W logo on them.