Starbucks may soon be serving its customers some brains.

Rumors across the internet speculate that Starbucks will be adding a new Zombie Frappuccino later this month in time for Halloween.

The drink will be a créme frappaccino. Starbucks frappuccinos are cold, iced beverages with a base product (commonly coffee, but sometimes cream). They are often mixed with other flavors (like vanilla, caramel or mocha) and topped with a drizzle sauce (chocolate, caramel or marshmallow). Whipped cream is optional.

As Delish.com reports, this new Halloween frapp will feature bright green Caramel Apple Powder with swirls of pink powder and whipped cream, which will be made to look like “brains.”

A company spokesperson told Delish that a Halloween "drink" is on the way.

“Our Halloween plans are still under (mummy) wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon,” the spokesperson said.

One tweet showed a potential advertisement for the drink.

The drink is similar to the Unicorn Frappacino, which made headlines earlier this summer for its vibrant colors and heavy sugar content.

Starbucks baristas have shared their worries about the drink on Twitter, according to Business Insider.

The Zombie Frappuccino will simply be the end of me. #baristaproblems — Keesha (@keeeshafb) October 11, 2017

PLEASE do not make me make u a zombie frappuccino pink mocha drizzle isn’t even a thing — reagan 👑 (@thatsoreagan_) October 16, 2017

THERE’S A NEW ZOMBIE FRAPPUCINO COMING SOON AND I’M NOT READY😍 pic.twitter.com/86wvzkLSev — Brandon® (@BrandonEazyy) October 11, 2017

As the Deseret News reported, the cream-based, caffeine-free frappaccino made a worthy Instagram picture. One Arizona woman used the drink to announce her pregnancy, too.

“If the hype surrounding the zombie beverage is anything close to the highly-buzzed about Unicorn Frappuccino — a shimmering purple and blue beverage that turned pink when stirred — then our Instagram feeds are about to blow up with fans slurping green slime and brains,” according to People.

créme Frappuccino-based