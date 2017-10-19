October brings cooler temperatures, scary costumes and pumpkin-flavored everything.

But that's not all. Each state has its own favorite spooky movie, too, with many states sharing the same film.

Frontier Communications created a list of every state's favorite spooky movies based on what’s available through Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The company used Google Trends data from October 2016 to compare movies.

“Why states? Well, why not! Your kids will be in the know for what’s popular, have something to talk about during recess or lunch, and see what other states consider to be spooky movies for kids,” Frontier said.

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was the most popular movie in 18 states, including Utah. The film won more states than any of the others.

New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were also ranked as the three states with the most people overall interested in scary movies.

“They differ in their preference for spooky kids movies, though. While New Mexico and Utah favor stop-motion animation, with New Mexico preferring ‘The Corpse Bride’ and Utah preferring ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ Wyoming is all about spooky kids movies with live action and ghosts, with ‘Casper’ being the most popular.”

Abravanel Hall will host Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 24 and 25, performed by Thierry Fischer, the music director of the Utah Symphony.

