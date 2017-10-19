Utah State men's tennis had five Aggies advance to the round of 64 in singles and three pairs advance in doubles at the ITA Regionals in Provo on Wednesday.

In singles, senior Jaime Barajas lost the first set, 4-6, to BYU's Ben Gajardo in the round of 128, but he came back to win the next two, 6-1, 6-4. Barajas then moved to the round of 64, facing Utah's Azat Hankuliyev. Barajas won both sets, 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the round of 32. Junior Samuel Serrano defeated Nevada's Jeremy Merville after losing the first set, 4-6, and then winning the next two, 6-3, 7-5. Serrano advanced to the round of 32 after a 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-4 victory over UNLV's Ruben Alberts. Freshman Addy Vashistha also had a first-round victory, winning 7-6, 6-4 against BYU's Artsiom Austiyevich. Vashistha went on to face Utah's Dan Little, who is tied for No. 80 in the ITA preseason singles rankings, and lost 6-2, 6-1. Freshman Felipe Acosta went up against SUU's Micah Alba and didn't drop a game in the second set, winning 6-3, 6-0. Acosta faced Utah's David Micevski in the round of 64, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Freshman Jose Carvajal won 6-2, 6-1 against Montana's Alexander Canellopoulos. Carvajal advanced to face Denver's Wyatt Lovera, with results yet to be posted.

Also in the singles round of 128, junior Austin Bass only gave up one game in the first set to win, 6-1, against Southern Utah's Jose Ortega, but he lost the next two, 6-3, 6-3. Sophomore Sergiu Bucur also took his match to three sets, losing 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 to Weber State's Kris Van Wyk. Senior Andrew Nakajima had a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Air Force's Isaac Perez, and freshman Valdemar Holm lost 6-2, 7-6 to New Mexico's Philip Stockmar.

In the doubles round of 64, three pairs of Aggies had victories. Barajas and Nakajima had a perfect match, winning 8-0 against Northern Colorado's Nick Wade and Ryan Hardin. Serrano and Carvajal had a closer match, winning 8-7 against UNLV's Richard Solberg and Clayton Alenik. Vashistha and Acosta also advanced to the round of 32 after an 8-6 win against Montana State's Creel Smith and Joaqium Espinoza. Bucur and Holm rounded out the doubles results, losing 8-2 to Montana State's Kasper Parlklo and Adrian Torrico.

Aggie players return to the courts on Thursday in singles and doubles.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.