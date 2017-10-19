LDS missionaries are being moved out of Madagascar following an outbreak of the plague in the Indian Ocean island nation, Church leaders announced Thursday, Oct. 19.

"Due to the emerging outbreak of plague in Madagascar, as a precautionary measure, the missionaries serving on the island of Madagascar are in the process of being transferred out of this area or temporarily reassigned to other missions," according to a Church statement released on Mormon Newsroom.

Plague cases have been rising in Madagascar. To date, the outbreak has killed at least 63 people, according to the Associated Press.

A total of 69 missionaries are being relocated or reassigned. An additional ten missionaries who are nearing the end of their mission service will return home.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our missionaries is our top priority. In recent weeks measures have been taken to reduce risk to missionaries, including providing them with prescription medication to help prevent plague and asking them to remain in their apartments," said Church leaders in the statement. "There are no reports of illness among the missionaries. Families are being notified as the missionaries are temporarily reassigned.

"This is a very challenging situation for the missionaries, members and citizens of these countries, and we are taking every practical step to reduce risk and praying for their health and safety."

Missionaries from the Madagascar Antananarivo Mission who are serving on the islands of Mauritius and Reunion will remain.