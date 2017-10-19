Scoreboard and stats

1A North

DUCHESNE 33, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 7: Both teams came into this game undefeated in region play as Duchesne was able to win the 1A North title by picking up the win over the Eagles. Watch the video replay

3A FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS

JUAN DIEGO 66, CARBON 6: Zach Hoffman ran for two touchdowns and threw another to lead the Soaring Eagle past Carbon.

UNION 42, NORTH SANPETE 20: Union quarterback Lincoln Labrum threw four touchdowns to lead the Cougars past North Sanpete. Watch the video replay

REGION 6

LEHI 42, SKYLINE 14: Lehi quarterback Cammon Cooper threw his 100th career touchdown pass, and eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards on a third quarter touchdown pass to Jaxson Moody as the Pioneers dominated visiting Skyline. Full story

REGION 7

ALTA 56, BRIGHTON 38: Hawks quarterback Will Dana connected with wide receiver Donovan Spillers on four touchdown passes to lead Alta to a big win on the road at Brighton. Full recap | Watch the video replay

CORNER CANYON 31, JORDAN 14: Zack Wilson threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Caden Lawson to lead the Chargers to a dominant win over Jordan. Watch the video replay

TIMPVIEW 55, COTTONWOOD 13: Watch the video replay

REGION 8

SKYRIDGE 31, WASATCH 7: Quarterback Jack Miskin threw two touchdown passes to lead the Falcons past Wasatch in dominant fashion. Full story

SPRINGVILLE 54, PROVO 12: Springville finished Region 8 play with an undefeated record after beating Provo on senior night. However, the Bulldogs were able to hold onto their playoff spot despite the loss.

TIMPANOGOS 35, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 6: Timpanogos quarterback Gabe Sweeten threw a touchdown and ran for two more to lead the Timberwolves to victory over Maple Mountain.

REGION 10

SALEM HILLS 35, UINTAH 7:

NONREGION

BEAR RIVER 49, OGDEN 7: McCoy Christensen ran for three touchdowns as the Bears dominated visiting Ogden on senior night.

BOX ELDER 38, BONNEVILLE 17: Jeremy Kaleikini threw three touchdowns and ran for one more to help Box Elder take the win over Bonneville. Watch the video replay

CLEARFIELD 17, BOUNTIFUL 14: Jaxon Mansfield ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead the Falcons past the Braves.

GREEN CANYON 38, BEN LOMOND 10: Joe Dygert threw three touchdowns to lead Green Canyon to the big win over Ben Lomond.

KEARNS 38, RIVERTON 3: Sese Felila led the Cougars with two rushing touchdowns. Kearns used a 28-point second quarter to pull away from Riverton after a relatively close first quarter. Watch the video replay

LOGAN 28, PAYSON 14: Logan used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to separate themselves from the Lions. Payson moves onto play in a three team playoff for the last two spots in the state tournament.

MOUNTAIN CREST 41, TOOELE 0: Mustangs quarterback Brady Hall threw two touchdowns and ran for another in a dominant performance that led Mountain Crest to victory.

MURRAY 10, HILLCREST 7: Ethan Smith caught a touchdown pass and kicked a field goal to help Murray take the hard-fought win over Hillcrest.

NORTHRIDGE 28, WOODS CROSS 17: The Knights scored 14 fourth-quarter points to seal their victory over Woods Cross.

PLEASANT GROVE 47, WEST JORDAN 7: Pleasant Grove gained an early lead in the first half and never looked back from there to defeat West Jordan in a nonregion matchup. Tai Kauwe rushed for three touchdowns while Jake Jensen threw three touchdowns in the win for the Vikings.

RIDGELINE 27 PARK CITY 14:

ROY 28, LAYTON 7: Roy's Trace Tupe ran for two touchdowns to lead the Royals past Layton.

TAYLORSVILLE 36, WESTLAKE 35: Daine Leituala scored a touchdown in overtime, as well as the decisive two-point conversion, to lead the Warriors over the Thunder.

WEST 64, MOUNTAIN VIEW 6: West jumped out to an early lead by scoring 58 points in the first half. The defense was able to step up and hold the Bruins to just six points in the game.