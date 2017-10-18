Wow we’re looking at all the people that started with us four years ago when we started out 0-10 and to reach this point it’s unbelievable.

Lehi football ended its regular season on Wednesday evening and had quite the time preparing for the playoffs with its 42-14 home victory over Skyline.

With the victory, Lehi (5-0, 8-2) clinched its first outright region title since 2004.

“Wow we’re looking at all the people that started with us four years ago when we started out 0-10 and to reach this point it’s unbelievable,” said Lehi head coach Ed Larson. “It wasn’t going to be easy, Skyline gave us a great game, but there’s no words to describe where we were to where we are now, and to own the title outright is phenomenal and a testament to these great players and all my coaches.”

Led by its high-flying offense, quarterback Cammon Cooper threw for 434 yards and four touchdowns in the victory for the Pioneers.

Cooper, a senior, had a milestone night as he reached the 10,000 career yards passing plateau. He also reached the 100 career passing touchdowns mark. With his third touchdown pass of the evening, he reached 100 career passing touchdowns and added another in the fourth quarter.

“It was amazing, just incredible for the community not seeing it since 2004 and to represent Lehi is huge,” said Cooper on lifting up the region trophy.

Cooper finished the evening completing 31-of-42 passes.

Cooper found his receiving core all evening, led by Jaxon Moody’s eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The Pioneers' aerial attack included Dallin Holker, who had seven receptions for 111 yards. Kade Moore had 42 yards receiving off six receptions with two touchdowns.

Skyline (3-2, 6-3) actually got off to a good start in the first quarter. Eagles quarterback Tommy McGrath connected with receiver Taylor Larsen on a 59-yard pass. McGrath then found Larsen again for a 10-yard score to put the Eagles up 7-0 after the first quarter.

The Eagles had the chance to go up 10-0 in the second, but kicker Jacob Olson’s 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked by the Pioneers.

Lehi and Cooper got on a roll from there.

Midway through the second quarter, Cooper found Moody for 26 yards on two receptions. Cooper then connected with Holker for two catches and 23 yards on the possession. And Carsen Manookin rushed twice for 23 yards and a score to tie the game at 7-7.

Minutes later, Lehi intercepted McGrath for the second of his four interceptions on the evening and ran it back to the 46. McGrath threw three of those interceptions in the first half alone, and two would end up in Lehi’s possession in the end zone as the Eagles were driving for scores.

Cooper found Moore for a few more catches, including his first touchdown to put the Pioneers up 14-7. Gentry Cox had the big 20-yard reception during the possession.

The following offensive possession, Cooper found Moody for a 74-yard strike and score, putting the Pioneers up 21-7 going into halftime.

Late in the third quarter, McGrath threw his second interception in the end zone to a Pioneers defender, ruining another scoring chance for the Eagles.

With the ball on the 1-yard line, Lehi completed this drive 99 yards for a Jaxon Harward 8-yard rushing touchdown to lead 28-7.

“Every Monday in practice we as an offense practice plays up against the goal-line and drive the length of the field so we were ready for situations like that,” said Cooper.

The Pioneers forced a Skyline punt and Will Overstreet took the punt 40 yards to the 8.

Cooper found Moody in the end zone again and on that play is when Cooper reached the 100th career passing touchdown mark, along with the 10,000 passing yards mark. Lehi led 35-7.

Cooper’s fourth touchdown ended up in the hands of Moore to start the fourth quarter and continued the onslaught, and in the end the Pioneers would be crowned champions.

“There are so many people behind the scenes that have helped this program and you’re just smiling tonight,” concluded Larson.