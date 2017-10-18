That was huge getting off to that fast start. We felt comfortable with our gameplan and what we were seeing, and that was a big stop to open the game, followed by a big touchdown.

HEBER — As good as Skyridge was in the first half, it really took charge in the second during Wednesday's 31-7 win over Wasatch.

The win secures a second seed out of Region 8 for the Falcons, a big accomplishment for a program that didn't even exist a couple of years ago. The only stumble on the season was against Region 8 champion Springville, although Skyridge coach Jon Lehman believes the disappointing 19-10 loss to the Red Devils helped propel his team to a strong finish.

"I really like how we responded after that loss, and I really like how we finished out tonight," Lehman said. "We showed character and we played well from the start, and I think we just got better as the game went on."

The Falcons jumped up on the Wasps immediately. Kani Taufa recovered a fumble during Wasatch's opening possession, with the offense responding shortly thereafter in the form of a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jack Miskin to Jairus Satiu.

"That was huge getting off to that fast start," Lehman said. "We felt comfortable with our game plan and what we were seeing, and that was a big stop to open the game, followed by a big touchdown."

Wasatch tied things up with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brock Cloward to Kaden Baxter a few minutes later, but that would prove to be all the scoring for the Wasps on the night.

Skyridge took a slim 14-7 lead into the half and then really put forth its best effort in the second half.

A 27-yard touchdown pass from Miskin to Baden Stambaugh started things off, leading to a 3-yard touchdown run from Payton Ainsworth to end the night's scoring. In between the scores came solid play in every facet of the game, from the Falcons.

"We didn't really finish in the first half, but we changed that in the second," Lehman said. "We cleaned things up in the second half, and everything seemed to be working well. Our offense, defense, special teams — I was pleased with what I saw out there tonight, particularly in the second half."

As mentioned, Skyridge secures the No. 2 seed out of Region 8 with the win, with Lehman pleased with his team's 9-1 finish on the year.

"This team has the character that's showed all year long," Lehman said. "There's a lot of youth in our program and it's great for our team to be able to grind out a whole season like this. It's not easy, with everything that's involved, but our guys rose to the challenge and we're excited to keep this thing going."